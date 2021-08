Banners, which aims at encouraging the spirit of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities, are hung in many places in Kokubunji city, Tokyo. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have received enthusiastic support from the mayor and residents of Kokubunji city, Tokyo - one of the "host town" of Vietnam at the Paralympics as there is one more day left before the beginning of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games (Tokyo Paralympics).



Kunio Izawa, Mayor of Kokubunji, said that he would like to send his warmest and deepest wishes to the Vietnamese athletes on behalf of Kokubunji city.



He also said he hopes the players work hard and win medals, bringing glory to the country, adding that Kokubunji and the youth of the city always support them.



Talking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo on the decision to register as a "host town" of Vietnam, Izawa said he has gone to Vietnam and found that it is a beautiful country of friendly people.



‘Besides, Vietnam and Japan have a good friendship. Therefore, we want to cheer for the Vietnamese sports delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” he said.



Located in the west of Tokyo, Kokubunji is one of the "host cities" of Vietnam at both the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.



In October 2019, Kokubunji signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam’s General Department of Sports and Physical Training on the reception of Vietnamese athletes with disabilities on training relating to swimming before the Paralympics. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city was unable to welcome Vietnamese athletes as originally planned.



Ueda Yuta, a resident of Kokubunji city, said he has a lot of Vietnamese colleagues and also many friends in Vietnam.



“This time, Kokubunji registered as the host city of the Vietnamese sports delegation. As a citizen of Kokubunji city, I come here to wish to contribute to support the Vietnamese sports delegation participating in this Paralympics,” he said.



The Tokyo Paralympics is to be held from August 24 to September 5 with the participation of 4,400 athletes from 160 countries and territories around the world.



The Vietnamese athletes will compete in three sports - weightlifting, swimming, and athletics. The Vietnamese swimmers will compete on August 25, while the weightlifters will have their first game on August 26, and the track and field athletes will begin on August 27./.