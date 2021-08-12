Police in Osaka, Japan, examine a bridge in the Namba Parks area where a Vietnamese student was pushed into the Dotonbori River underneath and died on August 2.(Photo: Mainichi/VNA)



Tokyo (VNA) - Japan's Osaka Prefectural Police have handed over the body of a Vietnamese citizen, who was murdered in the pedestrian area near Ebisu bridge in Osaka city's Chuo district on August 2 evening, to the monk of a Vietnamese pagoda in Hyogo prefecture's Kobe city to perform rituals for the deceased in line with the family's wish.



Upon being authorised by his family, the monk worked with the Minami-Osaka Police Department on handing over the victim's body. It was conducted after autopsy procedures were completed.



The pagoda held a ceremony to pray for the victim on August 11 and will hold a funeral on August 12. The ashes of the victim are expected to be transported to Vietnam on August 15.



Earlier, a video believed to be recorded by a Vietnamese and posted on social networks showed the young man was assaulted and then pushed into a river in the Namba Parks area.



Police in Osaka on August 5 arrested a man in connection with the death of the victim.



The man’s first name was released as Alberto. He is 26-year-old and is from the Dominican Republic. He is currently unemployed and has no permanent residence address./.