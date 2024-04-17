World No major changes to Singapore's new cabinet: Deputy PM Wong Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who will become the country's fourth prime minister, said on April 16 that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will take on the role of senior minister in the new cabinet, which is not likely to have major changes.

World Philippines seizes 1.8 tonnes of meth in record drug bust The Philippines police have seized 1.8 tonnes of crystal methamphetamine, President Ferdinand Marcos said on April 16, describing the bust as a record drug seizure in the Southeast Asian country.

World Deputy PM’s visit to Venezuela helps promote economic cooperation: Latin American scholar The visit to Venezuela by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang offers an opportunity to create breakthroughs for economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, said Ruvislei González Sáez, one of the leading research experts on Vietnam in Latin America.

World Cambodia enjoys peaceful Chol Chnam Thmay Cambodian people celebrated Chol Chnam Thmay (traditional New Year) festival from April 13-16 in an atmosphere of unity, excitement, and joy, Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh reported on April 16.