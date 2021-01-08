Japan's traditional dolls on display in HCM City
Illustrative image (Photo: VOV)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam is introducing Japanese traditional dolls at an exhibition that opened at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of Fine Arts on January 8.
The exhibition, the first of its kind in HCM City, features a total of 32 traditional dolls which depict the gracefulness of Japanese girls wearing a traditional kimono dress, in addition to popular characters from Noh and Kabuki plays which are native of Japan.
Visitors will have a chance to view clay dolls and royal dolls on display at the event.
The event will run through January 27 and entrance is free./.