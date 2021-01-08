Culture - Sports Vietnamese ceramics go on show in RoK A range of exquisite Vietnamese products have been included in an exhibition at the Gwangju National Museum as part of ongoing cooperation activities between the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s side and the Vietnam National Museum of History.

Culture - Sports Digitalisation adds to visitor experience: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to speed up digitalisation throughout the sector to provide a better experience to visitors, along with enhancing communications work and promotions for cultural, sports, and tourism events.

Culture - Sports Get lost in the fairyland in Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda Coming to Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda, visitors will feel like stepping into a quiet and peaceful fairyland. Only about 70km from Hanoi, the pagoda is a wonderful place to discover.