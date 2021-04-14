Business 2021 Vietnam Expo opens in Hanoi The 2021 Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo), the 30th edition of its kind, opened at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre at 91 Tran Hung Dao Street in downtown Hanoi on April 14.

Business Hai Duong sees rise in domestic investment The northern province of Hai Duong attracted over 3.4 trillion VND (148.24 million USD) in domestic investment in the first quarter of this year, 1.9 times higher than that in the same period last year, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Coffee exports fall by over 11 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 428,000 tonnes of coffee worth 771 million USD in the first quarter of 2021, down 17 percent in volume and 11.3 percent in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Da Nang allows foreigners to buy houses in 17 projects The Construction Department of central Da Nang city has listed 17 commercial housing projects in which foreign organisations and individuals can buy units.