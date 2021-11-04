Sci-Tech Vietnam wins two ASOCIO Awards for 2021 Two Vietnamese firms were named among 35 winners of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO) Awards 2021 at a ceremony held in Bangladesh last week within the framework of the ASOCIO Digital Summit 2021.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese students win ASEAN Student Contest on Information and Technology A student team from the University of Technology won the first prize in the 2021 ASEAN Student Contest on Information Security on November 13.

Sci-Tech Vietnam – bright spot in world’s AI market Vietnam has emerged as a bright spot in the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, as Vietnamese representatives have continuously been invited to introduce their products and research studies at global AI events.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese firms on better footing in cyber security market The Vietnamese cyber security market, which was previously flooded with solutions developed by foreign businesses, have become more balanced, and domestic firms are tend to be on a better footing.