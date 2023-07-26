Job festival helps Japanese firms recruit labourers in Da Nang
A job festival was held on July 26 in the central city of Da Nang by Dong A University and other units to connect employers from Wakayama prefecture of Japan and local candidates and students.
The job festival helps Japanese firms recruit labourers in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
The event was part of activities within the framework of the working trip to Vietnam by the Wakayama administration's delegation.
The festival introduced more than 200 job vacancies for labourers in Da Nang, focusing on the fields of nursing, business administration, e-commerce, construction, electrical engineering technology - electronics, control engineering technology and automation, automotive engineering technology and Japanese language.
The business delegation from Wakayama joining this recruitment programme included Jukeikai Social Welfare Corp, Intelix Company, Wakayama YMCA International Welfare College, City Computer Company, and Global Innovation Network Association (GINA).
The event not only helped connect Japanese businesses and human resources in Da Nang, but also offered a good chance for students who love the Japanese language and culture and want to work in the country, to meet employers and find out favourite jobs.
Speaking at the event, Keisuke Okamoto from Wakayama’s Department of Trade, Industry, Tourism and Labor, said the event aimd to introduce characteristics of the Japanese locality to Vietnamese young people, contributing to strengthening relations between Vietnam and Wakayama.
According to Luong Minh Sam, Chairman of the Dong A University Council, there are about 200 Japanese enterprises investing in Da Nang.
Through the programme, the Dong A University hoped to connect more international cooperation relationships with associations, organisations, universities, businesses and researchers across Japan in general and in Wakayama prefecture in particular, in order to seek more opportunities of exchange, study, practice and working for Vietnamese students, he said.
Wakayama, the 30th largest prefecture of Japan, has received a large number of Vietnamese technical apprentices to work in agriculture, and food and aquatic product processing./.