Business Lang Son approves 460-million-USD expressway project Chairman of the People’s Committee of the northern border province of Lang Son Ho Tien Thieu has recently signed a decision approving a project on the building of an expressway connecting Huu Nghi border gate with Chi Lang district.

Business Vietnam Expo 2023 opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, convened in Ho Chi Minh City on December 7 with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 22 countries and territories.

Business Localities roll out red carpet for French enterprises Leaders of the northern province of Nam Dinh, the central province of Quang Binh, and the Mekong Delta province of An Giang expressed their wish to bolster economic cooperation with France while meeting with Vice President of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF) International François Corbin in Paris on December 6.

Business PM chairs conference seeking ways to ease capital difficulties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 7 chaired a conference to seek measures to remove difficulties in credit for production and business activities, aiming to promote growth and macro-economic stability.