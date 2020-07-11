Society Martyrs’ remains reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery Remains of 10 soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggles to safeguard the nation were reburied at the Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the northernmost province of Ha Giang, on July 11.

Society Former minister of industry and trade investigated Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”, the Ministry of Public Security said on July 11.

Society Over 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Singapore More than 240 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Singapore on a flight of Vietjet Air on July 11.

Society Francophone University Association holds consultation with rectors of southern universities A consultation between the Francophonie University Association (AUF) and rectors of universities in the southern region which are members of the AUF was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10.