Business Deposit interest rates anchored at low levels Going against the usual rule of gradual increases in the last months of a year, deposit interest rates in most banks are anchored at low levels, and even some continue to decrease.

Business Construction businesses expect recovery thanks to public investment Public investment is expected to become a momentum for the economy, especially for construction and transportation businesses, to recover and develop in 2023 and the following years.

Business Ba Ria-Vung Tau strives to become national marine economic hub With advantages in terms of landscapes, developed seaports, transport infrastructure connectivity, and potential for industrial development, the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau is striving to become a national marine economic hub.

Videos Ninh Binh infuses cultural elements into OCOP products Ninh Binh province is endowed with rich historical and cultural values as the former capital of Vietnam in the 10th and 11th centuries. These values have now been integrated into signature local products within the “One commune - One product” (OCOP) programme.