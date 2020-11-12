ASEAN Singapore calls for equitable, affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to region ASEAN has to ensure an equitable, steady and affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its people once they are available, said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit chaired by Vietnam on November 12.

World East Sea issues must be resolved peacefully, constructively: Malaysian PM Malaysia is firm with its stance that matters relating to the East Sea (known as the South China Sea internationally) must be resolved peacefully and constructively, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on November 12.

World RCEP in spotlight at 37th ASEAN Summit: The Strait Times The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will be in the spotlight at the 37th ASEAN Summit which is virtually hosted by Vietnam from November 12 – 15, according to Singapore’s The Strait Times.

World Malaysia believes in ASEAN’s role in addressing COVID-19 challenges Malaysia firmly believes that the ASEAN continues to play a critical role in addressing challenges brought by the pandemic through the implementation of the many initiatives discussed through the various ASEAN-led mechanisms, the Malaysian News Agency (Bernama) reported.