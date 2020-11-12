Journalists receive best conditions to work at 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with relevant businesses and agencies to create the best possible conditions for journalists at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 12.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)
To support the journalists to cover the summit online, the organisers have optimised new-generation media technologies, she said, adding that all of the activities within the framework of the summit have been broadcast live via the website of ASEAN 2020 and social networking sites, and recorded to provide free-of-charge for domestic and foreign press agencies.
“Apart from ensuring logistics services and operation plans for reporters at the summit, we have to promptly give high-quality information and images to journalists outside Vietnam,” Hang said.
Domestic and foreign reporters who are working at the medial cenntre of the summit commended logistics services.
Pham Ha, a journalist from Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), lauded preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, saying she and her colleagues have been supported in terms of both information and logistics.
Pham Bac, a correspondent of the German Press Agency, spoke highly of the host country’s preparation efforts, saying the rapid and stable internet access at the media centre has facilitated his work.
“The Vietnamese foreign ministry has sent officials to the press centre, who have helped us wholeheartedly when we are in need,” he said.
Yves Dam Van from the Associated Press (AP) is among very few foreign reporters working at the press centre. He said “it is not the first time that Vietnam has organised a summit. So, it is quite easy to work now.”
“Everything is done for journalists,” he said, adding that it is not difficult for him to work online.
The 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, from November 12-15, will feature 20 activities at the highest level, including the 37th ASEAN Summit; ASEAN 1 with China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, the US, the UN, and Australia; the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS); and the 4th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit; among others.
More than 80 documents, including proposals by Vietnam, are set to be approved on this occasion, marking the highest number to date.
Vietnam is expected to symbolically hand over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Brunei at the closing ceremony on November 15./.