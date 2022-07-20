Society Hau Giang, French agency partner to develop climate resilient city The People’s Committee of Hau Giang province had a meeting with a delegation of the French Development Agency (AFD) on July 19 to discuss a project on developing Nga Bay into a green and climate resilient city.

Society Vietnam, Laos step up training of trade union officials A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham visited the Trade Union University (TUU) in Hanoi on July 19.

Society Prime Minister presents gifts to war invalids in Ha Nam province Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to war invalids and sick soldiers on July 19 at a nursing centre in Kim Bang district, the northern province of Ha Nam, ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Society HCM City plans to open 22 more walking streets Ho Chi Minh City plans to open 22 more pedestrian streets in its downtown districts to better accommodate residents and tourists.