Kazakhstan lower house chairman concludes Vietnam visit
Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin speaks at Hanoi University (Photo: Vietnamplus)
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on November 15 concluded his official visit to Vietnam which began November 13.
During the visit, the Kazakhstan lower house leader held talks with National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, attended as an observer a sitting of the NA, and paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
He also attended an exchange with staff members and students of the Ha Noi University, and made a working trip to Da Nang city.
During the meetings, the two sides agreed that the visit by the Kazakhstan lower house leader marked an important milestone in the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
The two sides committed to joining hands to develop the ties between the two legislatures, and to promote the two countries’ economic and trade partnership, particularly in fields of Vietnam’s strength and Kazakhstan’s demand such as light industry, food industry and textile-garment, while seeking opportunities and ways to optimize the advantages offered by the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union free trade agreement.
The two sides pledged to continue coordinating and supporting each other at regional and international forums, especially in 2020 when Kazakhstan chairs the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and Vietnam is Chair of ASEAN, the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
The two sides agreed to research the possibility of signing a cooperative agreement between the two legislative bodies, creating the foundation for their sustainable and effective partnership.
They vowed to increase the exchange of delegations between the two parliaments, and share experience in law making. /.
