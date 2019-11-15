Politics Kazakhstan lower house chairman concludes Vietnam visit Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on November 15 concluded his official visit to Vietnam which began November 13.

Politics Vietnam, India enhance defence ties The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.

Politics Revisions to laws on investment, enterprises tabled for NA discussion Draft revisions to the Law on Investment and Law on Enterprises were presented to the National Assembly in the morning of November 15, the 20th working day of the NA’s 8th session.

Politics Deputy PM receives CEO of US energy company Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 15 for Scott Kicker, Founder and CEO of the US-based Gen X Energy Company, which is exploring a liquefied natural gas project worth over 6 billion USD in Vietnam.