Kazakhstani top legislator visits Da Nang
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia (R) presents gift to Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) - Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and his entourage paid a working trip to the central coastal city of Da Nang on November 15 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.
At a reception for the Kazakhstani guests, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Truong Quang Nghia highlighted the city’s strength in hi-tech industry, tourism and services, and expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with and more investment from Kazakhstani partners.
Nghia asked the Kazakhstani parliament leader to introduce localities in his countries with similarities with Da Nang with a view to setting up cooperative ties.
The leader of Kazakhstan’s lower house said his delegation was impressed by what they saw at the Da Nang Port and Hoa Tho garment company during the tour of Da Nang. He said his country can partner with Da Nang in light industry, import-export and tourism.
He also pledged to introduce suitable localities to Da Nang in order to set up twinning relations.
Da Nang has established cooperative ties with 41 localities in 19 countries and territories in the world. As of March this year, the city was home to 704 foreign-invested projects with total investment of 3.55 billion USD.
Last year, Da Nang welcomed more than 7.66 million tourists./.
