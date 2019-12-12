Culture - Sports PM praises success of men’s and women’s football teams at SEA Games Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc lavished praise on the men's and women’s football teams after their resounding success in the finals of the SEA Games against Indonesia and Thailand at the Government Office on December 11.

Culture - Sports SEA Game 30: Curtain falls, SEA Games flag goes to Vietnam The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines ended with a spectacular music and light feast-inspired closing ceremony, and the official flag handover to Vietnam – the host of the 2021 event.

Culture - Sports Thousands of Vietnamese fans welcome athletes home Thousands of Vietnamese fans flocked to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on December 11 evening to welcome home their heroes from the 30th Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 30 marks fine success for Vietnam After more than 10 days of competition, the Vietnamese delegation wrapped up the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines with 98 gold medals and the second position, surpassing by far the initial targets of from 65-70 gold medals and the third position.