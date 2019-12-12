Khanh Hoa hosts 39th National Television Festival
The 39th edition of the National Television Festival opened on December 11 in the south central province of Khanh Hoa.
A representative of the organising board presents flowers to the broad of judges at the opening ceremony of the 39th National Television Festival (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, highlighted the importance of the press and television in particularly in orienting public opinion, creating consensus in society and strengthening people’s trust in the Party and State’s leadership.
He said that each media agency, television station and channel needs to pay attention to Party building activities, attaching importance to enhancing the political resolve and professional capability of their reporters and editors.
The National Television Festival is an annual event honouring the best television works. This year, the organisers have received over 460 works from 100 television units, competing across nine categories.
The closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 14./.