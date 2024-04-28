Business RoK shopping centre in Vietnam attracts 6 million visitors in six months Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, invested by the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Lotte Group, welcomed 6 million visitors from its inauguration in September, 2023 to late March, the RoK’s Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported.

Business Thai Binh province rolls out red carpet for Dutch businesses The northern province of Thai Binh always accompanies and creates the best conditions for enterprises, including those from the Netherlands to invest in and run long-term and effective business in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngo Dong Hai has affirmed.

Business Two new sections on North-South expressway put into use Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended a hybrid ceremony in the south central province of Ninh Thuan to inaugurate the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway and open the Dien Chau-Bai Vot expressway in the north central province of Nghe An to traffic.

Business Vietnam strives to remain world’s biggest cinnamon exporter The cinnamon sector needs to issue a reform strategy to keep Vietnam's position as the world’s biggest cinnamon exporter, which it has held since 2021.