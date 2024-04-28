Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand
The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.
At the conference, Vietnamese Ambassador-designate to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said there is great potential of tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand, citing statistics that nearly half a million Thai tourists visited Vietnam and 900,000 Vietnamese travelled to Thailand last year.
He held that the signing of MoUs on tourism linkages at the conference will help promote cooperation between the two countries in the field.
Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Pairat Burapachaisri took note of Khanh Hoa’s advantages, particularly its Nha Trang city, a popular beach destination for foreign holidaymakers.
Saranya Sakontanarak from the Thailand-Vietnam Business Council also said Khanh Hoa is home to many quality tourism destinations, meeting the needs of various segments of tourists. She urged Thai businesses to explore investment opportunities in the Vietnamese province.
On the occasion, the Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa tourism association signed an MoU on cooperation with the Thai Tourism Association./.