Khmer people retrace Ooc Om Boc festival
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has retraced the Ooc Om Boc festival in order to preserve the beauty traditional values of Khmer people.
During the Ooc Om Boc festival, families clean their houses and prepare a feast of fruit and young sticky rice, and offer incense for the rituals. They pray for health, happiness and bumper crops (Photo:VNA)
On this occasion, they offer farm produce to thank the gods for favourable weather and a bumper harvest (Photo:VNA)
The Moon worshipping ceremony (Photo:VNA)
Feeding young sticky rice for children is a beautiful tradition during the festival (Photo:VNA)