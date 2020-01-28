Business Carmaker VinFast to roll out new automobile models this year The VinFast company of the Vingroup has said it plans to roll out various luxury and high efficiency models this year in an attempt to help deal with noise and air pollution in major urban centres.

Business Budget carrier Vietjet launches direct Hanoi – Bali route The budget carrier Vietjet has officially launched a direct route linking Hanoi and Indonesia’s resort island of Bali, another step to further boost relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Business FDI inflow in Da Nang hits nearly 700m USD in 2019 Foreign investors pumped nearly 700 million USD into the central coastal city of Da Nang in 2019, according to the municipal Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Da Nang welcomes first 1,250 foreign cruise visitors The Westerdam cruise ship, carrying 1,250 foreign passengers, docked at Tien Sa port, the central city of Da Nang on January 26 (the second day of the Lunar New Year 2020).