Kien Giang approves in principle 64 million USD coastal road
Illustrative photo (Source: nhadautu.vn)
Kien Giang (VNA) - The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has approved in principle a project on building the Hon Dat - Kien Luong coastal road from 2021 to 2024.
The 39.4-km road will have total investment of about 1.48 trillion VND (64.23 million USD), according to the provincial Department of Transport.
The two-lane road will connect Hon Me in Tho Son commune, Hon Dat district with Binh An T-junction in Binh An commune, Kien Luong district. The project also comprises the construction of 24 new concrete bridges.
It is expected to help the province boost tourism in coastal areas, especially the Ba Hon historic and cultural complex in Hon Dat district, the Hon Chong area, and the Hon Phu Tu tourist complex in Kien Luong district.
Over the next five years, the province aims to upgrade and build more roads to improve transport infrastructure on Phu Quoc Island, Tho Chu Island, and other islands in the districts of Kien Hai and Kien Luong, Ha Tien city./.