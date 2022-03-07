Politics Vietnam, Cambodia complete demarcating 84 percent of inland border in 20 years Vietnam and Cambodia have completed the demarcation and marker planting of 84 percent of their shared border line over the two decades between 1999 and 2019, heard a conference reviewing the work held in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on March 4.

Politics Party's Inspection Commission clarifies violations in some bodies The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 12th meeting from March 2-4 under the chair of its head Tran Cam Tu.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s news reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 4.

Politics Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 starts practical training The Vietnam Department for Peacekeeping Operations on March 4 launched practical training for Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4, which is about to perform duties at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).