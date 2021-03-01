Kien Giang hoping to soon put Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system into operation
Extra efforts are being made to quickly complete the first phase of the Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to better serve local life and production.
Construction of Cai Lon sluice on Cai Lon river, An Binh commune, Chau Thanh district (Photo: VNA)
Kien Giang (VNA) - Extra efforts are being made to quickly complete the first phase of the Cai Lon - Cai Be irrigation system in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang to better serve local life and production.
Connecting the Cai Lon River to the Cai Be River, the project is expected to improve agriculture and aquaculture production, control salinity, fight the effects of climate change, and provide freshwater for An Minh and An Bien districts during periods of low rainfall.
Construction of the first phase of the project, scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, is taking place in Chau Thanh district on 54.5 ha, with funding of 3.3 trillion VND (143.3 million USD).
According to deputy head of the Irrigation Work Investment and Construction Management Board No 10, Ha Duc Hanh, the Cai Be sewer was put into operation on February 5, several months ahead of schedule, thus helping control saltwater intrusion on over 20,000 ha of agricultural land.
The sewer helps the province save on the cost of building over 150 temporary dams and contributes to reducing environmental pollution caused by the building of such dams.
Ninety-five percent of work is completed, with the remainder to be done by June.
Meanwhile, 75 percent of work on Cai Lon sewer and 40 percent of work on Xeo Ro sewer are completed. Construction is to fully finish in September and October, respectively./.