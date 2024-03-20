Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has just issued a directive requesting party committees, party organisations, departments, sectors and localities to focus on overcoming the European Commission (EC)’s warnings against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) in the locality.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Do Thanh Binh has directed authorised units to continue implementing Official Dispatch No. 81-CV/TW, dated March 20, 2020 of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on the effective implementation of IUU fishing prevention and control.



They have also asked to implement Decision No. 81/QD-TTg, dated February 13, 2023 of the Prime Minister on promulgating an action plan against IUU fishing, and the Official Dispatch of the Prime Minister and the directions of the National Steering Committee for IUU, of the provincial Party Committee, the provincial People's Committee on IUU.

Relevant sectors and units have been asked to strictly manage fishing grounds, and inspect and control fishing vessels. Fishing boats which are 15 metres in length or above must install VMS devices and have sufficient registration documents, registration, permits, and markings designated for fishing vessels.

Functional sectors and units have been required to strengthen inspection and control of fishery activities, and implement the control of fishing vessels entering and leaving fishing ports and berths of border guard checkpoints at sea mouths and estuaries. They must also strictly control fishery output through fishing ports and fishing wharves, must keep fishing logs, and promoted the certification of raw materials, certification of aquatic origin according to regulations while ensuring complete and legal dossiers, along with handling violations.

The provincial border guard command has been asked to take measures to investigate, verify and handle vessels crossing the boundary for illegal fishing in foreign waters and fishing vessels showing signs of exploitation in foreign waters in line with the provisions of law. Thanks to the drastic and regular implementation of the prevention and control of IUU fishing vessels, over the past time, the number of fishing vessels violating foreign waters has decreased significantly. In 2020 there were 43 cases with 323 vessels, and the number reduced to 16 cases with 22 violating vessels.

Since the beginning of 2024, Kien Giang has detected no fishing vessels violating foreign waters./.