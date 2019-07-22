Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has taken synchronous measures to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as instructed by the European Commission (EC).The locality, which has nine coastal districts out of the total 15, aims to soon remove the “yellow card” warning issued by the European Commission (EC) to Vietnam’s fishery sector.Local competent agencies have teamed up to inspect and monitor fishing boats operating at sea and docking at ports, and encourage their owners, captains and fishermen to observe relevant regulations, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.Fishing vessels traversing seaports and estuaries were supervised by border guard stations, with special attention paid to those included in the blacklist and showing signs of violations.Major Dang Hoang Quan from the Tay Yen Border Guard Station said fishing boats are allowed to set sail only when they submit necessary papers and are fully equipped with navigation devices.After the Government’s Decree No. 42/2019/ND-CP on administrative fines in the fishery sector came into force on July 5, 2019, Kien Giang established an inspection team to supervise fishing activities at sea and seaports.On October 23, 2017, the EC issued a "yellow card" warning to Vietnam, after the country failed to demonstrate sufficient progress in the fight against IUU fishing.Countries that fail to meet EC standards are given a "yellow card", followed by a "green card" if the problems are resolved, or a "red card" if they are not. A red card can lead to a trade ban on fishery products.According to EC requirements, the Vietnamese seafood sector had to implement nine recommendations, including revisions of the legal framework to ensure compliance with international and regional rules, applicable to the conservation and management of fisheries resources; ensuring the enforcement of the country’s revised laws; and strengthening implementation of international rules and management measures.The EC also wanted Vietnam to issue sanctions against IUU fishing, which should be written in the revised Law on Fisheries, and give concrete evidence proving Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against IUU fishing.-VNA