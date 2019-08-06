Erosion in Van Khanh Tay commune, An Minh district of Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – Total coast erosion in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has extended to 86 km, according the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.



More than 34 km of very serious erosion occurred in the coastal district of An Minh, while Hon Dat and An Bien districts had been critically eroded by about 25 km and 20 km, respectively. Meanwhile, Kien Luong district recorded an eroded stretch of 7 km.



Kien Giang has over the time received support to prevent erosion and minimise damage caused by natural disasters. However, the construction of coastal protective works has yet to meet the demand.



Nearly 2 trillion VND (86.2 million USD) is needed for erosion prevention and improvement of sea dykes in the province.



Kien Giang boasts a coastline of about 200 km in length, stretching from Kien Luong to An Minh district.



Recent Storm Wipha, coupled with unusual heavy rains, strong wind and rising tides, triggered floods and caused property losses for coastal residents in Van Khanh Tay commune of An Minh district.



The provincial People’s Committee has instructed relevant agencies to work with coastal localities to keep a close watch on the weather in the coming time and stay vigilant against disasters.



In 2018, local authorities asked the Government to provide about 300 billion VND (12.8 million USD) to improve seriously eroded parts, and the proposal was accepted.



The province received 172 billion VND from the World Bank’s loans to build coastal protection works with a length of 10 km in An Minh district.



It received 50 billion VND from the State reserve budget to improve 2.5 km of erosion in An Bien district, and 80 billion VND from the fund for climate change and green growth to deal with dangerous landslides in Hon Dat district.-VNA