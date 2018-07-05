Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the workshop (Source: internet)



Hanoi (VNA) – Experts highlighted a number of the benefits of applying knowledge management to the public sector during a workshop in Hanoi on July 5.



Knowledge management is the process of creating, sharing, using, and managing the knowledge and information of an organisation.



According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, knowledge management has been widely applied in major groups around the world, as well as public institutions in developed countries.



He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will strive to complete and carry out a knowledge management strategy after its 30th conference in August 2018.



Margaret Gair, secretary of the UK Government’s knowledge management working group, and Johannes Schunter, a knowledge management expert from the UN Development Programme, presented some of the benefits of knowledge management.



They said the application of knowledge management makes it easier for officials of each organisation to access a broad range of information.



Experts also introduced user-friendly software and apps.



Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for External Affairs Nguyen Sy Cuong said knowledge management is a new concept to Vietnamese State agencies.



However, he added, this should be sorted out soon to address the shortcomings in the management and sharing of information.



Participants also mentioned other issues such as regulations on security, and mechanisms to encourage the sharing of information and knowledge in public institutions. -VNA