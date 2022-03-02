Kon Tum, Lao province cooperate in natural disaster response
Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos have reached consensus on their coordination and organising rescue drills during floods and landslides in the shared border areas.
Leaders of Kon Tum and Attapeu sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in effectively implementing the protocol on rescue activities and dealing with natural disaster consequences reached between the Ministries of National Defence of Vietnam and Laos (Photo: VNA)Kon Tum (VNA) – Leaders of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Attapeu province of Laos have reached consensus on their coordination and organising rescue drills during floods and landslides in the shared border areas.
At their meeting on March 2, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Kon Tum Nguyen Huu Thap and Deputy Governor of Attapeu Bunsot Sethilath reviewed natural disasters and fire accidents in the two provinces in 2021.
They concurred to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in effectively implementing the protocol on rescue activities and dealing with natural disaster consequences reached between the Ministries of National Defence of Vietnam and Laos in December 2021.
They will rotationally organise provincial-level conferences in every two years to evaluate their cooperation in rescue activities and design collaboration plans for the following years.
Meanwhile, the Military High Command of the two provinces were assigned to hold annual meetings and set up a communication line to inform each other about incidents, natural disasters, forest fires in the border areas and inside each province.
A rehearsal on natural disaster rescue, prevention and control will be held in every three years. This year, the rehearsal will be held in Bo Y commune in Ngoc Hoi district of Kon Tum.
They will coordinate closely with each other in case of receiving request to support in rescue operations.
Thap said that this year, Kon Tum will also work with Attapeu to organise activities to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation./.