Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) Army on September 22 held a military logistics forum with officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries, as part of the efforts aimed to strengthen defense cooperation among them.

The Korea-ASEAN Plus International Forum on Logistics (KAIF) was chaired by Maj. Gen. Son Dae-kwon, the RoK Army's assistant chief of staff, YONHAP news agency reported.



This activity was held on the sidelines of DX Korea 2022, an ongoing defence exhibition that kicked off on September 21 in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.



The forum brought together 36 foreign officials from 13 countries including eight ASEAN countries as well as those from Australia, India, Maldives, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

This year's forum focuses on strengthening relations among the participating countries and introducing RoK military support systems to improve the environment for the export of logistical supplies, the RoK Army said in a press release.



A series of high-tech defence systems were showcased by the RoK at the event, including the "warrior platform," cutting-edge battle gear featuring advanced bulletproof helmets, sniper rifles, night-vision devices, and other pieces of equipment.



Participants also shared their experience in coping with nonmilitary threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters./.