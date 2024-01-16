A doctor from the Republic of Korea’s Chung Ang University Hospital (CAU) gives free health check for patients in Quang Ngai province (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – An annual programme to provide free medical examination, consultation, and medicine to people in the central province of Quang Ngai was kicked off on January 15.

This is the 13th such programme in the province by Doosan Vina and the Republic of Korea’s Chung Ang University Hospital (CAU), running from January 15-19 with two key activities of free medical examination for 1,500 people and medical equipment to the Binh Son Medical Centre with a total value of about 1.9 billion VND (78,000 USD).

The programme has so far provided free examinations to 28,000 people in Quang Ngai province, including 22 children being taken to the RoK for surgery on congenital heart defects, cleft lip and palate.

Within the framework of the programme, from 2018, Doosan Vina and CAU have also donated many medical equipment with a total value of nearly 6.5 billion VND to hospitals in the province.

In addition, the two organisations have also sent Vietnamese doctors and nurses to CAU’s headquarter in the RoK for training to improve their expertise./.