Business Vietnam speeds up disbursement of public funds Disbursement of public funds in the first 10 months met 68 percent of the year’s target, nearly 14 percentage points higher than the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,147 VND per USD on December 3, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese NA, EP discuss EVFTA implementation Representatives from the Vietnamese National Assembly and the European Parliament (EP) discussed the implementation of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), during an online meeting on December 2.

Business Freight and logistics stocks on the rise despite COVID-19 Freight and logistics stocks have seen major gains since the beginning of 2020 even as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy.