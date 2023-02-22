First arriving in Vietnam in 2018, Kwon fell in love with the “S-shape” nation right at first sight, and started to nurture the idea of using his musical knowledge and skills to make musical works to show his love for Vietnam and introduce its beauty to the world.

To date, Kwon has presented nearly 10 works on Vietnam. The song “Vietnam”, composed by Joseph Kwon in 2021, became a prominent topic on domestic media with more than 50 times broadcast on various Vietnam television channels.

In 2022, Kwon left strong impression on music lovers and the media of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea with two MVs “Waiting for you, 5,000 years” and “Butterfly flakes,” which were filmed from May to July at famous destinations of Vietnam to mark the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic relations.

With large numbers of followers of his Facebook page, Youtube channel and Tiktok account, the musician is working to build a musical bridge connecting Vietnam and people in his homeland and the whole world./.

VNA