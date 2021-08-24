The lyrics “You are great Vietnamese; our great shouting; country Vietnam Vietnam is great; descendants of Hung King” are simple and repeated in the song, showing the love of an expat in Vietnam.

The song writer said Vietnam has given him an abundance of creative inspiration. He described the new music video as a way for him to express his love and passion for the country and people of Vietnam.

The video was shot in the northern province of Ninh Binh with beautiful landscapes.

Kwon moved to work in Vietnam in 2019. He has attended culture and music events in Vietnam, including the Korean-Vietnam Culture Fair 2020 in Hanoi and Music talk by Voice of Vietnam.

This is the first time he has sung in Vietnamese. The video received 33,000 views after three days on YouTube on August 12./.

VNA