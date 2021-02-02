Illustrative image (Source: Pinterest)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Kuwait Ngo Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on February 2.



At a reception for the diplomat following the presentation, the Kuwait Emir spoke highly of the impressive achievements that Vietnam has gained during the country’s socio-economic development as well as positive outcomes of bilateral relations in recent year.



Congratulating Ambassador Thang on taking the new position, he expressed belief that the diplomat will act as a bridge linking the two nations and make contributions to strengthening and developing the traditional friendship and all-round partnership between Kuwait and Vietnam.



For his part, Ambassador Thang conveyed best regards from the Party and State leader to the Kuwait leader.



He lauded Kuwait’s role as a mediator for the settlement of the Persian Gulf crisis, showed in the outcomes of the recent 41st Summit of The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) in Saudi Arabia.



The Vietnamese diplomat also expressed his delight to take office when the two countries are celebrating the 45th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1976-2021). He said he will work for the promotion of the economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.



Vietnam and Kuwait set up diplomatic relations on January 10, 1976. Kuwait was the first in the Persian Gulf to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam./.