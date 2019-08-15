At the event (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Archdiocese of Hue held the 2019 La Vang Pilgrimage Festival in the central province of Quang Tri on August 14 and 15.



The annual festival attracted nearly 80,000 Catholics from 27 dioceses and visitors at home and abroad.



Over 1,500 Catholics were mobilised to ensure security and order, and environment hygiene at the La Vang Pilgrimage Centre.



The La Vang diocese prepared medicines and medical equipment to offer first aid if necessary.



On the occasion, leaders of Quang Tri province visited and presented gifts to the La Vang Pilgrimage Centre, President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam and Archbishop of the Hue Archdiocese Nguyen Chi Linh.-VNA



