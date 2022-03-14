Lai Chau: Culture - tourism week to take place in mid-April
The Putaleng international paragliding tourney in Lai Chau in 2020 (Photo: VNA)Lai Chau (VNA) – A culture and tourism week is scheduled take place in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau from April 14 – 17, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tong Thanh Hai.
The event is set to feature a series of activities, including a famtrip programme, a seminar to promote links in tourism development, and a photo exhibition, among others.
Visitors will have the chance to understands more about traditional costumes and rituals, and cultural identities of ethnic groups; and play folk games and enjoy local OCOP products of the locality.
Tam Duong district will also host the third Putaleng international paragliding tourney with the participation of 100 domestic and foreign pilots.
The event aims to introduce, stimulate travel demand and attract tourists to Lai Chau, contributing to promoting tourism development in the locality in 2022, and following years.
It is expected to promote a sustainable tourism cooperation between Lai Chau and other localities, thus helping travel agencies expand their markets.
The event will also contribute to raising public awareness and responsibility in preserving and upholding traditional cultural identities and natural resources for tourism development.
COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be applied throughout the week to ensure safety for both the local community and visitors./.