Culture - Sports Online exchange connects Vietnamese, Japanese youngsters “Vietnam Festa★Online - Kanagawa is a friend of Vietnam,” an online exchange among Vietnamese and Japanese youngsters took place in Tokyo on March 12, the first of a series of events leading up to the Vietnamese Festival in Kanagawa.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on Dien Bien Phu Victory, General Vo Nguyen Giap opens in Dien Bien “Theo dau chan Dai tuong" (In the footsteps of the General), a poetry-photographic exhibition recreating the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu and on General Vo Nguyen Giap opened in the Museum of Dien Bien Phu Victory in Dien Bien province on March 13.

Culture - Sports Measures suggested for cultural heritage preservation, optimisation An expert has suggested several measures for upholding and tapping into cultural values so as to help build up the culture and strength of Vietnam.