Lam Dong sets record with 100 artichoke dishes
-
With artichokes as the main ingredient, chefs skilfully make a multitude of delectable dishes, blending unique Asian and European flavours. (Photo: VNA)
-
Scored dishes are put on show at the competition. (Photo: VNA)
-
A panel of judges evaluate the dishes, determining the winners of the competition. (Photo: VNA)
-
The competition is held by the Lam Dong Provincial Tourism Association to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the establishment of Da Lat city. (Photo: VNA)
-
The competition is aimed at promoting local agricultural produce, particularly artichokes, which have been cultivated in Da Lat for nearly a century. The city currently boasts over 100 hectares of artichoke farms. (Photo: VNA)
-
A team skilfully prepares dishes using the main ingredient of Da Lat artichokes. (Photo: VNA)