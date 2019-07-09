Lang Son locals wait in front of Dong Dang station to welcome DPRK leader Kim Jong-un (Source: VNA)

– Dong Dang International Railway Station in the northern border province of Lang Son was recognised as a tourist site on July 8.Nguyen Duy Anh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cao Loc district where the station is located, said that Dong Dang, 14km southeast from Lang Son city, is a big station which is connected with Pingxiang railway station in China’s Guangxi province.In late February this year, the station was the place to welcome and bid farewell to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong-un in his five-day stay in Vietnam for the second DPRK-USA Summit and the official friendship visit to the Southeast Asian nation.The recognition of the station as a tourist site will contribute to diversifying tourism products of Cao Loc district in particular and Lang Son province in general.On this occasion, the district People’s Committee also introduced seven tourist routes which go through its attractions such as Huu Nghi International Border Gate, Dong Dang Mother Goddess Temple, Thuy Mon Dinh Stele House, Bac Nga pagoda, and Mau Son tourist site.Cao Loc is Lang Son’s mountainous district with diverse cultures of the ethnic minority groups of Tay and Nung.-VNA