More than 15,000 lanterns were lighted up on Thach Han river in Quang Tri province (Photo: tinhuyquangtri.vn)

Quang Tri (VNA) – A lantern floating festival was held on Thach Han river in Quang Tri town of the central province of the same name on July 19 to mark the 72nd anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).



More than 15,000 lanterns were lighted up in honour of the people who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and liberation.



Local resident Nguyen Thi Thuy said she attended lantern floating festival on Thach Han river every year to pay tribute to war martyrs.



More than 328,000 tonnes of explosives were used in Quang Tri town in 1972 during the war against the US.



Quang Tri is home to 72 war martyrs’ cemeteries, totaling nearly 70,000 graves. There are more than 10,000 graves each at the Truong Son and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemeteries.



A wide range of activities will be held nationwide on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.



A special art programme will take place at Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery in the central province on July 26 night as part of the Road 9 Singing Festival to be co-organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the provincial People’s Committee and Thang Long Service and Communication JSC.



The programme will feature performances honouring patriotism as well as the great sacrifices by Vietnamese people to national liberation.



A circus programme will also be held by the Vietnam Circus Federation in Hanoi from July 25-27 to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day.-VNA