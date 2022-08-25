Mr. Nguyen Tang Sy’s family has been making lanterns for more than 50 years. They are quite busy at the moment keeping up with orders.

It takes several steps to make a complete lantern, from cutting bamboo sticks and making the frame to painting and wrapping plastic paper around the frame.

The craft of lantern making enjoyed its heyday in the 1990s. There have been times since when traditional Vietnamese lanterns have faced tough competition. But as modern lanterns proved to pose a number of health and safety risks, local consumers have returned to traditional products over the last few years. The villagers of Phu Binh have exerted every effort to improve lantern designs and meet new demands in the market.

The Mid-autumn Festival, which is celebrated in many Asian countries, including Vietnam, is on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.

During celebrations, family members get together and kids wander around with lanterns and play traditional games. The lanterns are associated with beautiful childhood memories for many generations of Vietnamese people./.

VNA