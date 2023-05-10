Society Ticket sale begins for Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023 Tickets for the Danang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 have been sold online to create favourable conditions for local residents and tourists, according to the event’s organisers.

Society Ca Mau fishermen asked to work legally, responsibly The Border Guard of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is calling on each ship owner and fisherman to conduct legal and responsible operation, ensure the sustainable development and protect mineral resources at sea, in a bid to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed at an early date.

Society Liaison board for Vietnamese community in South Africa debuts A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in South Africa made its first public appearance at a ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on May 9.