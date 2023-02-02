Politics PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting The Government considered proposals on the building of several laws at its monthly thematic meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on February 2.

Politics Party chief receives 55-year Party membership badge General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong was awarded the 55-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Dongxing delegation visits Mong Cai to attend CPV's 93rd anniversary celebrations A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Dongxing city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China on February 2 visited Mong Cai city in Vietnam's northeastern border province of Quang Ninh to attend activities marking the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).