Lao coffee brand wins global award
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Mountain Coffee’s Peaberry blend has topped in the World Coffee Challenge Competition’s Continental Awards for Asia.
As reported by the Vientiane Times, Peaberry, the award-winning coffee, is an organically cultivated rare one, constituting only 5-10% of the global coffee market.
The World Coffee Challenge Competition took place in Ourense, Spain, from September 29-30, gathering growers from more than 34 countries with the aim of promoting high quality products.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, coffee is Laos’ third largest agricultural export and is sold to 26 countries in Asia, Europe, and North America.
The Lao government is promoting coffee production in 11 provinces to supply the growing need for high-quality products in the local and foreign markets.
As of 2018, the local coffee was grown on 95,400ha, mostly on the Bolaven Plateau, and the total yield was recorded at 154,135 tonnes, compared to 77,540 tonnes in 2015.
Last year, 56% of Lao coffee (green bean) exports to international markets went to Vietnam, 13% to Japan, 12% to Thailand, 3% to Cambodia, and 2% to Germany./.
