World MSMEs contribute over 61% of Indonesia’s GDP Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are supporting economic resilience of Indonesia, with their contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) reaching 61.075 or 8,574 quadrillion IDR (562.3 billion USD) in 2021, said Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto on October 3.

World Mekong River Commission takes action to improve hydropower design The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Joint Committee on October 4 approved an important document that clarifies guidelines for hydropower project designs to minimise the impact on ecosystems and communities along the largest waterway in Southeast Asia.

World Thailand: Phuket vegetarian festival resumes after COVID-19 hiatus Hundreds of worshippers, mainly from the local Chinese community, flocked to temples to celebrate the annual vegetarian festival on the island of Phuket in southern Thailand, which resumed this week after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia increases subsidised fuel quotas The Indonesian government has increased the quotas of subsidised fuel, Pertalite gasoline and Solar diesel, effective from October 1, to meet the community's needs until the end of the year.