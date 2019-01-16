General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith (R) receives Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith on January 15 hosted a reception for a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) led by Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the academy.Prof. Dr. Thang, also Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, said the delegation was in Laos to attend a high-level seminar between the HCMA and Laos’ National Academy of Politics and Public Administration to review their cooperation.During the event, the two sides discussed collaboration in personnel training and the translation of the Complete Works of Ho Chi Minh into Lao and announced the translated version of volumes 5, 7 and 8 as well as a memorandum of understanding on future cooperation, he said.He expressed his hope that the Lao leader will pay greater attention to directing links between the two Central Theory Councils and political academies.For his part, LPRP leader and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith lauded the cooperation between the two academies over the years and the outcomes of the working visit.He said Lao suffers from a lack of qualified personnel in theory and scientific research, proposing the Vietnamese side continue supporting Laos in this field. He said he hopes the two academies will promptly implement their agreements.On the occasion, the Lao leader conveyed gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their support to Laos.Earlier on January 14, the HCMA delegation had talks with officials from the Laos’ National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, during which the two sides evaluated the results of their cooperation agreement in 2014-2018.During the period, the two academies coordinated closely in personnel training, delegation exchange, scientific research and translation of the Complete Works of Ho Chi Minh into Lao, as well as in a project to upgrade infrastructure for the Laos’ National Academy of Politics and Public Administration.The two sides also worked together in professional knowledge sharing and information exchange, facilitating research in both Vietnam and Laos.In 2019-2023, the two academies will continue fostering ties in personnel training, scientific research and information and document sharing.Following the seminar, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement for 2019-2023.During their stay, the Vietnamese delegation also worked with the Lao National Social Science Council.-VNA