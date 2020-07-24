Lao leaders pleased with progress, quality of Vietnamese-built NA building
Lao leaders pleased with progress, quality of Vietnamese-built NA building (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – Lao Prime Minister ThonglounSisoulith and National Assembly Chairwoman Pany Yathotou on July 23 inspected the progress of the National Assembly Building in Vientiane.
Located in That Luang Square, the 100-million-USD building has five stories and one basement with the capacity of serving 800-1,000 people at the same time. It is a gift from the Party, State and people of Vietnam present to their Lao counterparts.
Major General Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the military contractor of the project, said that despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the building’s structure has been completed.
According to him, over the past two years, great attention has been paid to the quality management of the building, with the engagement of Vietnamese and Japanese experts.
All process of choosing materials and equipment as well as construction has been strictly supervised to ensure the highest quality, he added.
Lao PM ThonglounSisoulith lauded the efforts, responsibility and skill of the contractor, and expressed his belief that with the progress and quality, the building will be finished soon, becoming a symbol of the great friendship between the two nations./.