Lao NA Secretary General welcomed in Vietnam
Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man hosted a reception for Secretary General of the National Assembly of Laos Pingkham Lasasimma in the central province of Quang Binh on August 19.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man receives Secretary General of the National Assembly of Laos Pingkham Lasasimma. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) –
Pingkham Lasasimma is in Vietnam to attend a workshop and exchange programme between the Vietnamese NA Office and the Lao NA Secretariat.
Man, who is also President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group, said the workshop and exchange programme, the 11th of its kind, is of significance as it takes place at a time when Vietnam and Laos are focusing on the exchange of experience in law-making and supervision to boost post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery.
It also helps to enhance cooperation between the NA offices of the two countries, he added.
He suggested the Vietnamese and Lao NA Secretaries General tighten their cooperation and work to boost the implementation of collaboration activities as agreed by the top legislators.
For her part, Pingkham Lasasimma expressed her hope that the Lao delegation would learn from the Vietnamese side’s experience, especially in information-technology application and giving policy and law consultancy in socio-economic affairs.
She used the occasion to thank Vietnam, particularly the NA and its Office, for their support to the Party, State and people of Laos in various fields, including medical supplies for the COVID-19 combat and the sharing of experience in post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and NA House management./.