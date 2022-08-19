Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 19.

Politics President hosts former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received former Special Ambassador for Vietnam-Japan Sugi Ryotaro in Hanoi on August 19.

Politics Infographic National great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945 The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.