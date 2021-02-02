An overview of the 13th National Party Congress' closing session (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - The success of the National Party Congresses in Vietnam and Laos has contributed to regional stability and development, the Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper affirmed in a front-page article on February 2.



The article underlined that the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), which took place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 1, was a success and Nguyen Phu Trong was re-elected as Party General Secretary in the 13th tenure.



The documents of the 13th National Congress have re-affirmed the viewpoint and guidelines of Doi moi (Renewal), setting the direction of and guidance for all activities of the Party and the Government for the country’s sustainable development in a new era.



It also noted that the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) took place on January 13-15, during which Thongloun Sisoulith was elected as General Secretary of the Party.



The article said that as the two Parties originate from the same root - the Communist Party of Indochina - the LPRP and the CPV will continue to stand side-by-side in leading the entire Party, army, and people in each country, strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries in an effective and practical manner to fulfil the wishes of the people of both while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.