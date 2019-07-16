Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security (Photo: VNA)

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisulith applauded the cooperation outcomes between the Vietnamese and Lao ministries of public security while hosting Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security, in Vientiane on July 16.He said the two ministries have worked together to ensure social safety and security in the respective countries.Given the complicated and unpredictable developments in the region and the world, the two sides should further enhance cooperation, especially in preventing terrorism and drug trafficking, and collaborating in human resources training, he suggested.Nam informed the outcomes of the 10th conference on bilateral cooperation in security, which was held in Vientiane on July 15.At the event, Lieutenant General Kongthong Phongvichith, Laos’ Deputy Minister of Public Security highlighted the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos as well as the close coordination between the two countries’ security forces.Meanwhile, Nam said the conference created a good chance for the two sides to exchange policies and measures to enhance cooperation in ensuring national security, maintaining stability and development in the shared border areas.The two sides agreed to increase information and experience exchanges in the coming time and strengthen coordination in immigration, anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage activities, and in maintaining stability and development in the shared border areas.They pledged to guarantee safety and security for visits and working trips of the two countries’ Party and State leaders, representative agencies in each nation, and key cooperation projects.During their stay in Laos from July 14 to 16, the Vietnamese delegation paid a courtesy visit to Laos’ Minister of Public Security, Sen.Lieut.Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong, and visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos.-VNA