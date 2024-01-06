Lao PM pays official visit to Vietnam
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone is in Hanoi for an official visit to Vietnam. The followings are his activities.
VNA
Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold talks
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hanoi on January 6 with his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone who is on an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7.
Vibrant spring festival welcoming in the Year of the Dragon
More than 80 creative works depicting images of dragons - the zodiac sign for 2024 - are on show in Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City. Let’s take a look!
Real estate market expected to roar back this year
The domestic real estate market is believed to have reached the bottom and expected to roar back to life this year thanks to a slew of measures taken by the Government, ministries, agencies and localities.
2023 a spectacular year for US-Vietnam ties: US Ambassador
The year 2023 marks a remarkable improvement in US-Vietnam relations. On the occasion of the new year 2024, Marc Knapper, US Ambassador to Vietnam, shares his thoughts with the Vietnam News Agency about the memorable landmark in the bilateral ties.
UNESCO-recognised heritage sites spur local tourism
The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of the nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which enables them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.
Dak Lak exports first macadamia lot to RoK
The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak sent the first batch of macadamia to the Republic of Korea on January 3.