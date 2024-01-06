Videos Vibrant spring festival welcoming in the Year of the Dragon More than 80 creative works depicting images of dragons - the zodiac sign for 2024 - are on show in Thu Duc city in Ho Chi Minh City. Let’s take a look!

Videos Real estate market expected to roar back this year The domestic real estate market is believed to have reached the bottom and expected to roar back to life this year thanks to a slew of measures taken by the Government, ministries, agencies and localities.

Videos 2023 a spectacular year for US-Vietnam ties: US Ambassador The year 2023 marks a remarkable improvement in US-Vietnam relations. On the occasion of the new year 2024, Marc Knapper, US Ambassador to Vietnam, shares his thoughts with the Vietnam News Agency about the memorable landmark in the bilateral ties.

Videos UNESCO-recognised heritage sites spur local tourism The north central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Thua Thien-Hue are home to three out of the nine UNESCO-recognised world natural and cultural heritages, which enables them to design unique and distinctive tourism products that appeal to both domestic and foreign tourists.