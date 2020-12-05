Lao PM visits Vietnam, co-chairs inter-governmental committee’s session
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith is visiting Vietnam and co-chairing the 43rd session of the Vietnam – Laos inter-governmental committee from December 4 – 6.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Source: VNA)
This is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The Lao guest is accompanied by many ministers and leading officials of provinces.
Born on November 10, 1945, Thongloun Sisoulith served as Deputy Foreign Minister from 1987 – 1992. From 2006 – 2015, he was a Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Party Central Committee’s Foreign Relations Commission, and Foreign Minister. From July 2015 - April 2016, he was a Politburo member, Deputy Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister.
He has been a Politburo member and Prime Minister of Laos since April 2016.
The holding of the 43rd session of the committee is to continue affirming both countries’ diplomatic priority of unceasingly developing the bilateral relationship of great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation; strengthening the political trust between the two countries; and creating a channel for directing the acceleration of the implementation of high-level agreements, and of the cooperative relations between the two countries in the time to come./.