ASEAN ASEAN Tariff Finder launched The ASEAN Secretariat in coordination with the Indonesian Ministry of Trade and the Australian Government launched the ASEAN Tariff Finder on August 19.

World Malaysia targets 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals this year Malaysia is targeting 3.2 million Muslim tourist arrivals in 2023 against the 2.1 million last year, said the country’s Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.