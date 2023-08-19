Laos continues raising monthly minimum wage
The Lao Government has decided to raise the monthly minimum wage to 1.6 million LAK (over 83 USD) from 1.3 million LAK, starting from October 1.
Lao people attend the That Luang Festival in November 2022. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Government has decided to raise the monthly minimum wage to 1.6 million LAK (over 83 USD) from 1.3 million LAK, starting from October 1.
This is the second minimum wage hike in the country in nearly four months.
The decision was made at the Government’s regularly meeting for July, according to the Lao Prime Minister’s Office.
Over the recent past, high inflation and the continuous depreciation of the Lao kip have considerably affected the life of workers in Laos.
To ease difficulties facing people amid surging daily expenses, in late April, the country’s Government agreed to increase the monthly minimum wage from 1.2 million LAK to 1.3 million LAK./.