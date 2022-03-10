World Vietnam calls for full implementation of climate finance commitments A diplomat of Vietnam underlined the importance of ensuring equality and justice in climate change response, with climate finance commitments being fully implemented on the basis of common but differentiated responsibility.

World Indonesian President calls for talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine tension Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a cease-fire in the war between Russia and Ukraine and said continued dialogue rather than economic sanctions on Russia is the way to resolve the crisis.

World Malaysia attracts record approved investments in 2021 Malaysia attracted a record amount of approved investments worth 306.5 billion RM (73.23 billion USD) in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors in 2021, driven by higher foreign direct investment (FDI) and increased projects in the manufacturing and the electrical and electronics sectors, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).