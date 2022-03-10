Laos continues streamlining entry procedures
To facilitate foreigners’ entry, the Lao Government has enabled foreigners to register for a QR code (Vaccine ID) online in order to certify their vaccination status and RT-PCR test result.
Local authorities announced that to register for the QR code, an applicant needs to fill out a form online at “laogreenpass.gov.la” to give passport details, a vaccination or treatment certificate issued within six months, a hotel booking, life insurance/COVID-19 insurance, and a COVID-19 test certificate issued not more than 72 hours earlier, which can be sent later.
After that, the applicant must wait for the COVID-19 taskforce to check the form, and once it is accepted, the applicant will receive an email with a QR code.
The online registration for vaccine IDs is viewed as one of the next steps to ease rules on foreigners planning to enter Laos as the COVID-19 pandemic is remaining complicated in the region and the world.
Earlier, the Lao Government had authorised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to grant visas instead of seeking permission from the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control like in the past.
The Lao Ministry of Health reported on March 9 that this country saw only 208 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, raising the total infections to 144,759 with 634 deaths./.